It’s been a pretty big weekend for The Walking Dead. We got the season 11 trailer, and a few updates on the spin-off. We know the Rick Grimes movie is still on its way and now The Walking Dead season 10 is on Netflix!

The seasons of The Walking Dead are almost always added before the next season airs, and this one was no different. The episodes were added extremely early on July 26 and include all of the season 10 episodes!

That’s right, it’s not just the regular episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 that were added, but the six bonus episodes as well. That means you have everything you need to catch up and get ready for the eleventh and final season!

The final season is going to be the biggest one yet, and will return the series to its usual scope. We know heading into season 11 that Alexandria isn’t doing very well. This could very well be the end of the community. Perhaps everyone will end up in The Commonwealth?

For those who might have no idea what season 10 of The Walking Dead entails, here is the official synopsis:

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead, the Whisperers are seemingly a fight the survivors cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

Since The Walking Dead season 10 is on Netflix are you going to give it a watch? A re watch maybe? Let us know in the comments!