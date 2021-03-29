The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman Defends Scott Gimple, Says Gimple Didn’t Ruin the Show

The Walking Dead has certainly had its share of supporters and detractors over the past several years. Once a ratings beast, bringing in nearly 17 million viewers per episode, the show now finds itself barely drawing in 2 million viewers. Fans who once loved the show point to many reasons for its ratings decline and also its decline in quality.

The show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, recently defended former Showrunner, Scott Gimple, who was being accused of running the show into the ground. Gimple served as Showrunner for Seasons 4 through 8 and then left the position in 2018 when he was promoted to the Chief Content Officer for the Walking Dead Universe franchise.

During a Reddit Q&A, Kirkman responded to a question about did “Gimple’s poor running of TWD affected [Kirkman’s] vision for the live-action franchise inspired by his comic book?”

“Scott Gimple cares about Walking Dead more than anyone on the planet. At this point he’s devoted a significant portion of his life to it. Think about that,” Kirkman wrote in response. The Reddit user was seemingly referring to the cliffhanger that ended Season 6, where viewers were left to guess the identity of the victim beaten to death by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

“It’s totally okay to not like a decision that was made and yes, after 7 seasons of a show it’s also okay to say ‘man, enough of this.’ but I don’t agree he ruined anything. Scott is responsible for a lot of the most beloved aspects of the show,” Kirkman wrote. “There are plenty of people out there who love the very things you’re complaining about. Different people just like different things. I’m very proud of every minute of The Walking Dead show.”

Research has shown that this was the biggest moment where fans left the show. The same research reveals that most fans left the show during the period of the “All Out War” story line, where Rick and Negan battled over two seasons. Gimple is responsible for this period and story.

Fans also blame Gimple for Andrew Lincoln’s departure from the series, due to the lack of quality in writing and episodes.

Do you agree with the Redditor’s question posed to Robert Kirkman, blaming Scott Gimple for the decline of The Walking Dead?

