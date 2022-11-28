The Walking Dead: Rick’s Location for Spinoff Confirmed

Scott M. Gimple, showrunner of The Walking Dead Universe, recently confirmed Rick Grimes’ whereabouts during the series finale of TWD. Although the popular zombie drama ended last weekend with an emotional season 11 finale episode, it was only the beginning for many viewers as familiar long-absent characters made brief but stirring cameo appearances. Of course, it should come as no surprise that spinoff staples Rick and Michonne Grimes would make a final appearance given that their own TWD Universe show is currently in production.

Not only did the cameos in the series finale of TWD confirm that Rick and Michonne are still alive, but they also showed us where Rick is. In the episode, he was seen on a riverside full of zombies stuck in mud, staring down a CRM helicopter with a city in the background. And Gimple confirmed to EW that this is indeed the city fans think it was.

“You saw that black helicopter. We know the helicopter is CRM, I mean, hell, we can see it on this jacket. So people could extrapolate beyond that, that the city may be associated with the CRM. … I’ll say this: People have detected what that city is online, and you can look at that skyline and detect where that is. People have seen that skyline referenced already in promotion. It’s been referenced before. I think people could connect those dots.”

What to Expect From Rick & Michonne’s Spinoff

Although Gimple never said the word outright, he all but confirmed that Rick’s upcoming journey will be taking him to Philadelphia. This shouldn’t come as a shock to TWD fans, who were already teased multiple times that Philly plays a big role in Rick’s future. The very first tease of those now-canceled Rick Grimes movies was actually an image of the Philadelphia skyline. And, as if that weren’t enough, Philly was also revealed to be the home base of the CRM in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Hence, the Rick spinoff series finale storyline evidently sets Philadelphia as the location for at least part of it. It’s easy to see thatRick has been captured by the CRM there, escaped, and is now back under their custody.

For those unaware, Michonne left the caravan she was with in her final TWD season 10 appearance. The spinoff will spend some time clarifying how both characters arrived at their current locations before inevitably finding each other again.

Are Still More Walking Dead Reunions in the Future?

But what other huge TWD Universe developments could take place in the pair’s spinoff, besides a tearful Rick and Michonne reunion? It’s already been announced that Maggie and Negan will be present in New York for their own Dead City spinoff. And seeing as how New York is not too far from Philly, there could be more reunions in store. Daryl, on the other hand, is quite a ways from Philly in his own spinoff–which takes him all the way to Europe–but he could always find his way back to American shores at some point.

A possibility is that developments on Rick and Michonne’s show will lead to a reunion with Judith. Perhaps Judith, who was waiting for her parents to return in The Walking Dead’s series finale, will go to Philadelphia herself at some point. It is expected that Rick and Michonne’s spinoff will arrive in late 2023.

Source: EW