The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes Almost Hit Lori Until It Was Cut From The Story

The Walking Dead comic ended some time ago with issue #193 and what a ride it was. The show is still going strong for now, with its final season about to debut this August. The Walking Dead Deluxe has been releasing for a while now, though. This is a series that is reprinting every issue of The Walking Dead but in color! The original comic was in black and white! At the end of each issue, Kirkman has been revealing some stuff, too! In the newest issue, he revealed that Rick Grimes almost hit Lori until it was cut from the story!

Kirkman believes that would have gone too far. We can definitely see how. It might have turned Rick into a completely unlikeable character and that was never the point. Rick does terrible things at times, but that’s to protect his group.

The moment we’re talking about comes in issue #17 of The Walking Dead. This takes place in the prison when an inmate decapitates Rachel and Susie, Hershel’s twin daughters. Rick completely loses it, as you can imagine. This comes right after the death of Tyreese’s daughter Julie and her boyfriend, too.

When Thomas Richards is revealed as the killer when trying to murder Andrea, Rick goes insane. He starts punching the guy and doesn’t seem like he’s going to stop. He just keeps going and going and going.

Long story short, Lori thinks they should “break the cycle” and not kill him. Rick disagrees, as do others from their group. He yells at Lori to “shut the fu__ up” and decides that they’re going to hang the murderer.

At the end of the deluxe version of this issue, Kirkman explains how Rick almost hits Lori when she tries to stop him. Each issue has something called “the cutting room floor” which is where Kirkman reveals secrets to the series.

“Man… Rick was originally going to hit Lori when she tried to stop the beating,” Kirkman writes in the back of the book, “This plays into what I’m going to talk about next issue, but I’m CLEARLY trying to push these two to a breaking point and it’s just not sticking. Clearly I realized having Rick hit Lori was just too far to go, it just didn’t work. I settled for the grating ‘shut the f—k up’ moment later in the issue, which is… pretty damn harsh on its own.”

The Walking Dead Deluxe #17 is already available in your local comic shops and digitally on Comixology! The final season of The Walking Dead starts on AMC this August.