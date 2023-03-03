The Walking Dead Releases an Absolutely Brutal Image of Rick Grimes for His New Series!

Get a first glimpse at Andrew Lincoln‘s return as AMC releases an exciting new set photo for the highly-anticipated The Walking Dead spinoff about Rick and Michonne!

As production of the mysteriously named project progresses, lead actor Danai Gurira shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Lincoln on Instagram. His face is covered with blood and he’s wearing Rick Grimes’ iconic look from The Walking Dead – to which Lincoln dedicated himself for nine seasons as the show’s primary antagonist. In 2018, however, he decided to focus more time on his family in England and bid farewell to his regular role.

Gurira and Scott M. Gimple, the showrunner of Rick and Michonne series, have developed a horror drama spinoff that features Lincoln and Gurira in their iconic Walking Dead characters. With an initial movie trilogy concept reworked by AMC into six episodes, this highly-anticipated limited series will conclude the eleven season run of the original The Walking Dead in November 2022!

What to Expect in the Rick and Michonne Series?

In the epic final episode of The Walking Dead, Michonne and Rick Grimes showed up surprisingly at its climax – entitled Episode 24 – thereby establishing a narrative that will continue in their spinoff.

In this upcoming drama, two characters find themselves in an unfamiliar world where they must fight against the living and the dead. Separated by distance, Rick and Michonne are challenged to confront not only their external circumstances but also who they have become internally. Will these star-crossed lovers reunite or remain enemies? Are either of them victims or victors? And ultimately, will discovering each other provide a sense of aliveness – even when surrounded by the Walking Dead?

AMC is gearing up to launch an expansive universe of The Walking Dead spinoffs, with the first one premiering in June 2023. Titled Dead City, it will feature Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising their roles as Maggie and Negan respectively. Following the two characters’ journeys into post-apocalyptic Manhattan on a mission to save Hershel – son of Maggie and Glenn – Norman Reedus will star in his own Daryl Dixon series set in Paris later that year.

During a prior dialogue, executive producer Scott M. Gimple divulged that they had already commenced working on additional The Walking Dead projects for the forthcoming stage of the franchise. He stated: “This year is about concentrating on these iconic character shows, but we are still concluding Fear the Walking Dead as well. Furthermore, there have been other ventures simmering too; so we’re making plans for what’s coming up next.”

The untitled Rick and Michonne series is currently slated for a 2024 debut.