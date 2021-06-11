The Walking Dead Origins Announced By AMC! Catch Up With Fan Favorite Characters!

AMC announced The Walking Dead Origins so that we can catch up with the characters we all know and love! Origins will have us catch up with four different characters before they return in the final season of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead is back this August on AMC for the eleventh and final season.

Here’s what the announcement reads, and for the record, we found it off of Marketscreener.com.

Spotlighting Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), each episode of The Walking Dead: Origins charts the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and features new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, interwoven with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far. Each episode will also feature an exclusive sneak peek of season 11. Accompanying each special will be a‘Best Of’ collection, featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character.

The Walking Dead: Origins lineup is as follows:

Daryl’s Story – Premieres Thursday, July 15

– Premieres Thursday, July 15 Maggie’s Story – Premieres Thursday, July 22

– Premieres Thursday, July 22 Negan’s Story – Premieres Thursday, July 29

– Premieres Thursday, July 29 Carol’s Story – Premieres Thursday, August 5

So we’ll be catching up with Daryl, Maggie, Negan, and Carol pretty soon! The most interesting part is probably the narration. It’ll be incredibly fun to hear what the actors have to say about their performances!

This is the first in a series of reveals from AMC. We’ve been promised, “11 weeks of reveals until season 11”. In terms of Walking Dead content we’ll be getting more too, as we get closer to the season 11 premiere.

For example, The Walking Dead: Diaries is also something we can look forward to. This will be a series that gives us a behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead season 10.

All-in-all we have a lot to look forward to for The Walking Dead! Are you looking forward to The Walking Dead origins?