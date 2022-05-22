The Walking Dead: Once the Show’s Set, the Homes from the Town of Alexandria are Now for Sale – Look Inside!

Published on May 22nd, 2022 | Updated on May 22nd, 2022 | By FanFest

The Walking Dead just finished production after 11 seasons. The show’s set in Senoia, Georgia is now up for sale. Atlanta’s FOX 5 was the first television station allowed behind the zombie wall to report on the sale.

AMC built actual homes as sets for the show’s Alexandria Safe-Zone. Now that the show has wrapped production, those homes are being spruced up for sale. “These homes were never lived in. They were just filmed in,” said Scott Tighelaar, President of Senoia Enterprises.

He joked that they cleaned the blood from the walls. He added that it was fake blood. Tighelaar said AMC built the custom homes with the intention of selling them after the show was finished.

Now that the TV show has finished filming, the homes built specifically for the show are up for sale. The neighborhood beyond the protective zombie wall is called Senoia’s Gin Property.

Eight years ago, this was a neighborhood that was still being developed. People lived here, but then the show “The Walking Dead” made it into a permanent set.

The city is planning to build more custom homes and brownstone townhouses in the vacant lots where other homes were built. In the next few weeks, three homes will be put up for sale.

Later this summer, more homes will be available. One of these homes may have the most famous front porch in cable history.

For more information visit ginproperty.com.