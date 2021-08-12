The Walking Dead: Okay AMC We’re Ready To Have Rick Grimes Back And Andrew Lincoln Is Too!

It’s incredibly unfortunate that the pandemic delayed the Rick Grimes movies, but at least they’re still coming. Production should begin soon and we can’t wait to see Rick Grimes again! Andrew Lincoln is excited to return, too!

Robert Kirkman said as much in the past and we have no reason to suspect anything has changed! The last time there was a San Diego Comic-Con Kirkmand dropped a ton of news on us!

Gimple told Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis, during an interview, that, “I got to tell you, he’s itching to get back, too. We all are.”

Those words are certainly encouraging for fans of The Walking Dead. Especially for fans who have been missing Rick Grimes.

Gimple said, “So much of what we’ve been doing is honing and tweaking and experimenting, and we’re just in the lab with it,” Gimple told ComicBook.com. “And we’ve been playing around a lot. We were doing that before and now it’s forced upon us. We don’t know when we would be doing it if everything was finished right now, we just don’t know, but we’re still in the lab. We’re still goofing around with it. We’re still playing around with it.”

The Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman, let fans know that the pandemic has slowed production but may be helping the overall product of the Rick Grimes Movie. The delay has allowed for fine-tuning of the film.

“We have to honor people who have invested the time in their lives in the show,” Gimple said said. “But we can’t do that at the expense of inviting everybody. I think those things can work together… Rick has a history and the history will be present within him and it’ll be a big part of who he is. But it’s likely going to be a very different Rick that we see as well.”

Even more recently, though, Andrew Lincoln has been saying he misses the show. Andrew Lincoln is excited to come back, and we’re excited to welcome him back!

The Walking Dead returns to AMC this August for the eleventh and final season.