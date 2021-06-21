The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus To Get Star On Hollywood Walk-Of-Fame Next Year

The Walking Dead has been huge for some of its actors, and it’s about to get even bigger for one. Norman Reedus is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk-Of-Fame in 2022! This is huge for the actor, and we couldn’t be happier for him!

Norman Reedus is one of many people who will be getting one next year. Thirty-eight people are set to get a star next year, and that’s out of hundreds of nominations! Reedus isn’t the first Walking Dead alum to get one, though! That honor goes to producer Gale Ann Hurd!

Ellen K, a Walk-of-Famer herself, put out a statement Thursday which said “The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world.”

So, this really is a big deal. Norman Reedus tweeted out about the announcement, and as you can imagine he’s ecstatic! He thanks everyone and says that the star belongs to all of us as well as him! Thanks, Norman Reedus!

Check out the tweet for yourself below!

You all are so cool thank u for all the messages that star is yours as much as mine. Forever grateful to all of you. Who woulda thought ❤️🤟🏼 — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) June 17, 2021

Norman Reedus is a veteran of The Walking Dead at this point! He joined the show when it first started back in 2010! Since then he’s become a fan favorite and has remained a huge part of the series ever since. Once upon a time, The Walking Dead was synonymous with “If Daryl dies we riot”. Well, he’s still here and heading off to a spin-off when The Walking Dead ends.

Maybe one day we’ll go find Norman Reedus’ star on the Hollywood Walk-of-Fame!

You can find Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead when it comes back for its eleventh and final season this August on AMC!