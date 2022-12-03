The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Shares Update on His New Series, Calling it a “Reset”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will take place in France, which is all we know for Norman Reedus‘s character. Additionally, the spinoff is attached to The Walking Dead: World Beyond finale’s mid-credits scene where a scientist studying walker variants in an abandoned French lab gets shot. However, what we didn’t know before is that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be unlike anything else we’ve seen.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reedus gives the impression that fans of The Walking Dead universe might need to adjust their expectations when it comes to this new show, because it’s not just a continuation, “it’s a reset.” Reedus says after 12 years of being on The Walking Dead, “you learn a lot of things…and there are certain paths that you inevitably have to go down” because of the fact the show had such a big cast. With The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, “we don’t really have that over here [a big cast]. It’s kind of a fresh start for us, with all the things that we loved doing, and just a whole bunch more.” It will definitely be a fresh start for Daryl, as he figures out how he ended up in France, and how to get back home.

In addition to getting used to Daryl being in new surroundings, fans will see his journey through zombie-infested France. With the spinoff set in Europe, Reedus says, “There’s history in the story. There’s history in the walls around us. There’s history in the sound of it all. It’s a very different feel. It has the stuff that you want from the show, but it’s just picked up and put in a whole other dimension.”

Daryl navigating his way through unknown territory may be reminiscent of Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) journey. In the first episode of Season 1, after waking up from a coma, Rick found himself in an entirely different world that was post-apocalyptic and filled with zombies. Although the world Daryl is coming from isn’t completely normal, it’s still interesting to see him go through a similar experience which will likely result in further character development.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s set to come out in 2023. We’ll update you with more information as soon as we get it. If you haven’t seen the final season of The Walking Dead yet, AMC+ is streaming all seasons of The Walking Dead and other shows set in The Walking Dead universe.