The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Shares Image of Walkers on Streets of Paris

As production for the highly-anticipated spinoff of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes off, a new set photo from the Parisian filming locations reveals walkers on their usual haunt – its streets.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is bringing us a brand new setting for the franchise with an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek of walkers on the streets of Paris! Starring Norman Reedus in his return as Daryl, this spinoff will have him waking up in France without any recollection of how he got there or what’s about to come his way. Get ready for an out-of-this world journey full of suspense and surprises that only The Walking Dead can bring you!

To commemorate his birthday, Reedus posted an exclusive photo on Instagram that divulged a never-before-seen glimpse of walkers wandering around Paris for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Filming the upcoming spinoff series is mainly taking place in Paris and its vicinity, which can be seen through this image featuring some classic rusty cars as part of the ominous atmosphere generated by The Walking Dead’s universe. Have a look at it down below!

Why The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Is Set In Paris?

Wrapping up Daryl’s journey in The Walking Dead, the series finale found him parting ways with Carol and his crew to explore more of what was happening around the U.S during zombie apocalypse; The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon then picks up months later as he embarks on a solo mission through France without relying on any familiar faces from before.

Daryl will no longer be traveling alone on his French journey – he’ll have some fresh faces joining him. Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), who will be playing Isabelle, a progressive religious group member, and Quinn, the owner of an underground British nightclub respectively.

Paris may be disclosed to be the site of Biomédicine DDMI, a prominent location from The Walking Dead franchise that was first seen in its spinoff series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. This would spare audiences from having any doubts about Daryl’s journey to France if there is something significant waiting for him when he arrives. After all, who wouldn’t travel halfway across the world knowing they are destined for greatness?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond‘s grand finale featured a surprise appearance from Dr. Jenner, originally seen on The Walking Dead season 1. It turns out that he had been in contact with Biomédicine DDMI the whole time–the place where the walker virus was reportedly created and speculated to potentially have an answer for curing it as well! If this is true, Daryl could find himself at one of his most dangerous yet rewarding journeys when searching for a cure in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.