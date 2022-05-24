The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Shares his Reaction to Show’s Ending

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl on AMC’s The Walking Dead, said it felt “weird and sad” to film the last episode.

Norman Reedus, who has played Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead for more than a decade, says he has mixed feelings about the show ending. The show first aired on AMC in 2010 and became very popular. It tells the story of a group of survivors who led by former Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) try to survive in a world full of zombies

Rick has since left the show, but Reedus’ Daryl remains one of the key characters on The Walking Dead. Daryl is even slated to get his own spinoff show, which is expected to be released next year.

In the latest episode of The Walking Dead, Lance and his soldiers took over Hilltop, Commonwealth, and Oceanside. They then flipped a coin to decide the fate of Oceanside’s residents. It is not yet known how the series will end, but viewers can be sure that Daryl will survive whatever happens. He is getting his own spinoff show. Carol (Melissa McBride) was originally supposed to be in the show, but the actor recently dropped out so she could take some time off from the TWD universe.

In a new interview with Iron & Air, Reedus reflected on his long tenure on the show and shares a bittersweet reaction to filming his final episode.

The actor says that the show ending didn’t really hit him until he was driving home from the show’s Georgia set for the last time. He called the ending “weird and sad” but said it also gave him a “feeling of great accomplishment.” Check out Reedus’ full comment below:

“It hit me driving home from the set. The sun’s coming up, and there’s a certain route I take through the woods to get back to my house in Georgia. And when I finished that ride and I got to my gate, I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s the last time I’m going to do that.’ It was weird and sad, and it’s also like a feeling of great accomplishment, in a way.”

Daryl has been on the show for a long time. More than 12 years, in fact. He’s been around since the beginning of the show and is coming back for the spinoff show. But it’s understandable that this means a lot to Reedus, especially because Daryl is a beloved character and the show has been popular throughout the years.

It is not yet known which characters from The Walking Dead will show up in Daryl’s spinoff show. However, for Reedus, finishing filming on The Walking Dead means the end of working with the same people he has been working with for a long time.

Reedus explains, completing 11 seasons of The Walking Dead is a significant accomplishment, particularly in an age when many series don’t last more than two or three seasons. While Reedus is confident he will survive the remaining eight episodes of The Walking Dead, other popular characters may not be so fortunate. For the time being, fans have still have several months to wait before they are able to witness the emotional conclusion of The Walking Dead for themselves.