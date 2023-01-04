The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Recalls His Last Conversation with Scott Wilson before His Passing

The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus recently joined Real Ones With Jon Bernthal to fondly remember their time together on the show, as well as his last moments with Scott Wilson – who played Hershel Walker. Through anecdotes and stories of fun times, they recalled the legacy that Wilson left behind in The Walking Dead world.

Wilson may have departed in 2018, but his character had already been written out of the show before that. Regardless, The Walking Dead still found ways to revisit fan-favorite characters through flashbacks, Robot Chicken parodies and other creative methods even after their departure from the series was final.

Wilson was an integral part of the show’s first seasons; not only for his presence in-character, but also for all that he did backstage and at conventions. Wilson was exceedingly esteemed by his co-stars and left a lasting imprint on fans who encountered him at events like Walker Stalker Con.

“I think because I didn’t know my dad as much as I would like to, when I find guys that I really respect of that age, I stick to them,” Reedus told Bernthal. “I did it with Kris Kristofferson….I just love them. Scott was so open and so honest. The last time I saw Scott, we were all at his house and we were watching his In Cold Blood audition. He’s sitting there next to me and he can’t speak very well. We’re sitting there watching, the room’s totally quiet, and I looked over at him and he looked over at me, and I go ‘you’re such a fucking asshole,’ and he just starts laughing.”

You can see the full conversation below.

Wilson’s character made a shock appearance in the episode that sent Rick Grimes to his own spinoff – an episode that aired after Wilson had passed away. Out of respect for him, this particular installment was devoted entirely to his memory.

“It wasn’t scripted that he was supposed to be in Andy’s last episode, but I wanted him to be there,” Greg Nicotero, who directed the episode, told Talking Dead back in October. “The fact that we had Scott Wilson back, that makes me proud. There’s a constant reminder of how he was so important.”