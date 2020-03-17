The Walking Dead: Next On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 13

What a wild ending on this past weekend’s The Walking Dead. With all of the craziness going on with the Whisperer War, Negan, Alpha, Carol, and pretty much everyone, it looks like we are finally catching up with Michonne (Danai Gurira). We get a chance to check out the trailer for Season 10 Episode 13 below.

Michonne follows Virgil to his base to gather weapons in preparation of the Whisperer War. But the burning questions is: Will she find out that Rick is alive?

As fans are well aware, Season 10 marks the end of Michonne’s run on The Walking Dead television series but will she crossover to the films like Rick (Andrew Lincoln)?

There are a lot of questions to be answered and we are hoping that this upcoming episode will answer them all! Plus, it looks like we are going to get some flashbacks too! So that’s awesome!

Watch the trailer below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern with an all new episode.