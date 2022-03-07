The Walking Dead: New Show Announced Starring Negan and Maggie Exploring New York City

It’s clear that you can’t keep a good woman down — or, for that matter, a (formerly?) terrible man. AMC has greenlit a Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan‘s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Negan.

The new series Isle of the Dead, which will premiere in 2023, follows an unlikely twosome — with him having murdered her husband and all — into what the network calls “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland.”

“The crumbling city,” AMC adds, “is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

The Walking Dead veteran Eli Jorne will executive-produce the six-episode Season 1, alongside Cohan and Morgan, with Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, overseeing the entire project.

Jorné “has created something incredibly special,” said Cohan, adding, “I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.” For his part, Morgan, who expressed an openness to the idea of a spinoff this past fall, exclaimed, “Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, [the] Empire State Building, [the] Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?!?

“The backdrop is amazing,” he continued, “but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up, folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the Walking Dead Universe.”

Isle of the Dead will be AMC’s fifth offshoot based on Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series, after Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the yet-to-be-titled Tales of the Walking Dead, as well as a Daryl/Carol spinoff.

Credit: TVLine