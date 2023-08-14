The Walking Dead: New Daryl Dixon Trailer Reveals Why He’s in France

In The Walking Dead‘s upcoming newest series, leave it to Daryl Dixon and his string of “unfortunate choices” to find himself in the zombie-infested realm of Paris, France.

Norman Reedus is set to reprise his role as the beloved survivor, Daryl Dixon, in the upcoming spin-off series of The Walking Dead, taking place in the post-apocalyptic backdrop of Paris. In a tantalizing teaser, Daryl candidly reveals that a sequence of “poor decisions” ultimately led him to the shores of France, where he is confronted by novel characters and trials.

The teaser showcases Daryl’s expedition, unveiling his new environment against the backdrop of a hauntingly transformed Paris. Clémence Poésy‘s character, Isabelle, inquires, “How did you end up in France?” Daryl, making his way through what seems to be a burial ground amid dense undergrowth, elucidates his overseas sojourn with a simple, “A series of unfortunate choices,” offering an account of his arrival to Isabelle.

Isabelle reciprocates, noting, “Perhaps we share that trait.”

As the teaser unfolds, Daryl traverses desolate train tracks, now overshadowed by rusting, derelict locomotives strewn across the landscape. A poignant shot depicts the ravaged Eiffel Tower looming in the distance, viewed from the perspective of a traveler far below the once majestic structure. The scene transitions to the introduction of Romain Levi’s character, Cordon, who strides forward with a retinue of heavily armed soldiers in tow.

The teaser emphasizes that Daryl’s escapade to France was propelled by his “ill-fated” choices, underscoring his transformation from a former member of Rick Grimes’ group to a protagonist in this new narrative. At the 19-second mark, audiences catch a glimpse of Romain Levi’s character, Cordon, solidifying his role as an antagonistic force opposing Daryl.

In a video accompanying the release of The Walking Dead, Romain Levi sheds light on his character:

“I embody Cordon. He’s a French soldier associated with a political movement known as The Cause. What intrigues me about Cordon is his unwavering determination. I find that aspect quite compelling. He will undoubtedly be perceived as a villain — indeed.”

The 20-second milestone showcases a handshake between Eriq Ebouaney’s character, Fallou, and Daryl, signifying a budding alliance between the two survivors. In the closing moments, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi’s character, Laurent, appears to gaze at the defaced Eiffel Tower, though the footage’s arrangement leaves room for speculation.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to premiere on Sunday, September 10, airing on both AMC and AMC+.