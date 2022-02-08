The Walking Dead: Moses Moseley Death Investigation, Police Not Ruling Out Murder, Suicide, or Kidnapping

Moses Moseley’s family and friends are suspicious that foul play was involved in the death of The Walking Dead actor.

Moseley’s family and talent manager are expressing their doubts that foul play was involved in his death. Moses J. Moseley was best recognized for playing one of Michonne’s zombies on The Walking Dead. He was discovered dead in his car last Tuesday in Stockbridge.

When his body was discovered, his talent manager, Gail Tassell, said he’d been missing for around three days. She stated that police initially informed his family that it appeared he may have committed suicide, but the family does not believe this adds up.

Although he has known him for years, Tassell finds it hard to believe that the 31-year-old may have died in such a way.

“Anyone who knows Moses, the first thing they say is there’s no way that kid committed suicide, not in a million years,” Tassell said.

“He was not depressed, he was not suffering from mental health issues. He was just happy,” Tassell said.

On Jan. 26, police in Henry County said Moseley’s car had been found in a Stockbridge parking lot. The report stated that the doors were locked, Moseley had a gunshot wound to his face, and there was a weapon in his lap.

Melina Tassell reported that she hadn’t heard from him in a few days, and he didn’t show up to a dinner with his sister.

“That is not like Moses. He was never late, he wouldn’t not show up …so we feel like something happened that Sunday,” said Tassell.

Tassell that Moseley has had a lot of success, and he looked forward to new endeavors.

“He loved being on The Walking Dead, he loved that character. He’d go to conventions and had a lot of fans,” Tassell told Channel 11. “He told his sister a couple of weeks ago he was the happiest he’s ever been in his life.”

According to Henry County Police the investigation is still open and ongoing.

Thank you to everyone that attended any convention or autograph signing I had this year. Thank you to everyone that requested me to sign an item for them and everyone that purchased one of my books. You all made this year very special for me! #TheWalkingDead #mosesmoseley pic.twitter.com/umF3O9kMH5 — Moses Moseley (@MosesMoseley) December 20, 2021

About Moses J. Moseley

Moses J. Moseley portrayed one of Michonne’s jaw-less pet walkers on AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Moses started out as a print model working with numerous photographer building there and his portfolio. He made his first two movie appearances in the movies “Joyful Noise” and “The Internship”. He has since then gone on to co-star in TV shows such as Queen of the South, Watchmen, and BET American soul.