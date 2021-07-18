The Walking Dead: Michael Cudlitz Is One Of The Directors For Final Season!

The Walking Dead is welcoming a former actor to help direct the final season! That’s right, Walking Dead fans, Michael Cudlitz is back on set! He’s joining his former costars to come and direct the final season of The Walking Dead! Since Michael Cudlitz is one of the directors for the final season, it sure would be easy to have him make a cameo appearance.

This isn’t the first time that Michael Cudlitz has directed an episode of The Walking Dead. The Abraham actor directed an episode of the show back in season 9 as well. AMC obviously thought he did a good job, considering the fact that they brought him back! He directed in season 10 and directed The Walking Dead: World Beyond as well!

The Walking Dead is already working hard on its final season. They’re working on the show in Georgia, and Cudlitz revealed that he was working on the show through his Twitter, where he posted a picture. We’ll go ahead and put that picture down below

……Amazing job keeping us safe #TWDHealthandSafety …. Back on set #twdfinalseason let’s do this !! 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/nXQDJ2eRqP — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) July 16, 2021

It’s awesome that even though Abraham was killed off by Negan, the actor still comes around to direct! I just think it’s so cool that once a cast member is now directing the show he was on. I know it’s common, but it must be such an awesome feeling to direct like that!

The Walking Dead season 11 will return the series to its usual scope. The last 6 episodes of season 10 that aired were toned down because of the Corona Virus pandemic that is still affecting the world.

Angela Kang, the showrunner, spoke about it previously and made some pretty big promises. If that’s really how it ends up being we can expect one hell of a final season for The Walking Dead! And since Michael Cudlitz is one of the directors, we know the show is in good hands!