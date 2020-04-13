The Walking Dead: Maggie’s Return, First Image, Season Finale Teasers

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will appear for the first time in Season 10 of The Walking Dead in its currently postponed finale, “A Certain Doom.” Maggie finds a letter penned by Carol (Melissa McBride) warning her about the Whisperers.

Maggie learns the enemy group led by Alpha (Samantha Morton) murdered Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Jesus (Tom Payne) and Tara (Alanna Masterson) of Hilltop, Maggie’s home colony devastated days earlier in the first battle of the Whisperer War. She returns just as her surviving friends are engaged in their final battle with the Whisperers, now guided by a vengeful Beta (Ryan Hurst).

“We’ll see Maggie come into the show, and… there’s not much I can say without being spoiler-y,” Kang told ComicBook.com. “But Maggie is part of the heart of these people’s lives. There’s so much love for her within our communities, and she was a leader at a time when so much of the leadership at Hilltop had been lost.”

Cohan will appear as a guest star in the finale before she’s reinstated as a series regular in Season 11, currently being developed remotely amid the coronavirus crisis that has forced all three Walking Dead shows into various stages of delay.

“Even as we’re working on Season 11, we’ve got so much great stuff planned for her,” Kang said. “So I’m just excited for her to be back in the family and for us to do more great stuff with Maggie.”

Kang earlier revealed Maggie returns in the nick of time, hinting Maggie could play a role in helping rescue the survivors trapped inside a hospital tower surrounded by Beta’s walker horde.

