The Walking Dead: Last Night’s Episode is Now The Lowest Rated Episode EVER, Passing This Other Episode

The Walking Dead has been a massive ratings hit and the episodes are some of the best television has ever witnessed. Fans love The Walking Dead. However, fans also agree on what episode tends to be the worst episode in the ten seasons of the zombie apocalypse drama. For years, fans were in agreement with critics on which episode garners the title of worst Walking Dead episode ever. Now, last night’s episode, “Diverged” is now considered the worst.

Season seven, episode six, “Swear,” previously earned the lowest score of the main show with just a 5.6 rating. Here was the official description for the episode:

“Tara encounters a group of female survivors living near the coast after being separated from Heath during their two-week supply run”

You’ll recall that this is the episode that finds Tara on the run after parting ways with Heath on the bridge. Tara then meets the Oceanside community and taken hostage. She then attempts to convince them that she’s good and that her community can help.

Here’s the official teaser video for the episode:

Last night’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Diverged” pretty much gave us an hour of Carol chasing a rat and Daryl fixing his motorcycle. Oh, and Jerry gives good hugs. Anything beyond that is an exaggeration. The episode was a complete waste of time.

The episode received a 4.5 rating from viewers. Check out this post from Walker Stalker Con with the overwhelmingly negative feedback!

At the other end of the spectrum, season six, episode nine , “No Way Out,” is the highest-rated episode of either show with a 9.7 rating. Here was the official description of the episode:

“Daryl, Abraham and Sasha face-off against the Saviors. Back at Alexandria, Rick and his group make their way through the herd”

Fans will recall this episode for several great moments. There’s Daryl blowing up a group of Saviors with an RPG. Then there’s that entire Alexandria thing with it being overran by walkers and Rick and the gang having to wear meatsuits again when something bad happens to one of the kids. Yeah, that episode!

Here’s a teaser scene from that episode:

By coincidence, Seth Gillam happened to be a guest on The Walker Stalkers Podcast for this episode too and he discussed what it was like to wear a meatsuit. Give it a listen here.

The Walking Dead’s sister show, Fear The Walking Dead, has never had an episode score above a 9.0 rating and its Season 1 finale, “The Good Man,” is that show’s highest-scoring episode with an 8.5 rating.

