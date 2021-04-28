The Walking Dead: Killing Carl Is The Biggest Mistake The Show Ever Made & We Miss Chandler Riggs!

Do you guys remember Carl, played by Chandler Riggs for several years on The Walking Dead? Then do you remember when he randomly died to save a character who ended up being not that important. Said character was actually killed, later on, making Carl’s death completely pointless. Pepperidge Farms remembers, and so do I! Carl was actually kind of an awesome character. He was one of the characters who’s been through the most drastic changes throughout The Walking Dead. Watching Carl grow, bother literally and in terms of growing up, was one of the highlights of The Walking Dead. Carl went from a scared kid who got Dale killed to sneaking into Negan’s compound. That’s not the worst part of losing Carl, though. The worst part of losing Carl is that he was kind of necessary for a ton of upcoming plots in The Walking Dead. There’s also the fact that we really freaking miss Chandler Riggs, and I bet you guys do too.

Carl was taken out of the show during the All Out War arc, which was the war between Negan’s saviors and the other groups. Many lives were lost in the war, but the good guys prevailed. Not without some sacrifices, though. Carl loses his life saving Siddiq. This was a really unfortunate point in which to lose Carl. See, in The Walking Dead comics, the arc following All-Out War is the arc dealing with The Whisperers. By this time in the comics, Rick is a little messed up. He’s missing a hand and Negan crippled one of his legs. He actually walks with a cane and a limp. This is where Carl really starts coming into how own.

Now, this is obviously not going to happen in the show on account of Carl’s death but… Carl becomes kind of a badass. He became a huge player in The Whisperer War and his relationship with Alpha’s daughter is critical. Carl becomes even more important in the arc that follows, which I won’t discuss too much. That’s because that arc will be part of the final season of The Walking Dead. Don’t want to give too much away. What I will say, however, is that Carl becomes more of the main character than Rick is. Carl sort of takes over as leader of the communities and he even ends up with Carol’s daughter! Carol is dead at this point in the comics, by the way.

I think Chandler Riggs would have been amazing, had he stuck around! It’s really a shame that we didn’t get to see him in this capacity. I think having him there to take over for Rick would have made it easier to see Andrew Lincoln leave. It also would have made the most sense, instead of spreading out Carl’s storyline across several different characters. And it doesn’t work as well with Judith, because she’s still too young. I miss Chandler Riggs a lot, and that’s what this is all about. I just wanted to share that I think that The Walking Dead is a worse show without Carl. And if you’re reading this we miss you Chandler Riggs!