The Walking Dead: Josh McDermitt Wants To Go Back To Being Licked By Norman Reedus On Set

The Walking Dead is airing its season premiere this weekend, and fans couldn’t be more excited! This will be the final season of The Walking Dead and there’s this sense of danger. This feeling that anything could happen. Well, except for Daryl or Carol dying. Josh McDermitt wants to go back to being licked by Norman Reedus on set, apparently, he misses it!

The Eugene actor recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly, where he discussed the show with them! Specifically, he discussed the Covid measure and how things have changed on set. One big difference is that Norman Reedus can’t lick people anymore.

We’ll get to that though!

First, McDermitt had nothing but awesome things to say about everyone and they’re following the Covid procedures. They’ve been working hard to keep everyone on set safe from the spread of the virus! It’s been working too, it seems.

“The great thing is we’re doing this with the same crew every year, the same people, and that helps. We obviously have all the protocols in place and that’s keeping everyone protected and that sort of thing. Health and safety of the cast and crew is the number one priority, and I think everybody has that in mind.” he told Entertainment Weekly. It was then that he confessed to missing Norman Reedus’ licks! “I mean, I don’t know how many times Norman’s licked me or licked someone else over the years,” McDermitt notes. “And, all of a sudden, he’s got his tongue on a leash and you’re like, ‘Okay, I guess Norman is not licking me this year.’ And, honestly, in our final season, I miss that.”

Eugene has a lot going on in the final season of The Walking Dead! Having been captured by the Commonwealth, we’ll see if Eugene can make it out safe and sound! Maybe He’ll get licked by Norman Reedus one last time before the wrap filming!