The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Set Photo from Last Day on Set

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on The Walking Dead, has shared a photo from set for the final time as the decade-long series concludes.

Andrew Lincoln starred as Rick Grimes in AMC’s The Walking Dead, which premiered in 2010 and follows him during his time as a sheriff’s deputy during a zombie apocalypse. Rick and his tight-knit band of survivors have evolved throughout the years in order to survive in a world devoid of hope, overcoming both the ravenous undead and the dark, corrupt groups of humans that have emerged.

For the series’ sixth season, Morgan made his debut as Negan, the legendary The Walking Dead comics adversary. The brutal baseball-bat-wielding opponent has been a highlight of the show for several years, as he has transitioned from an antagonist to an antihero through a stages.

Negan continues to fight alongside the team in The Walking Dead‘s final season, which is set to premiere at the end of the year. The finale of the series will bring to a close a decade of Walking Dead tales with famous characters such as Daryl, Carol, and Maggie among the long-standing heroes.

Filming for the final episode wrapped this past week, following the confirmation that production on the entire show had ended. Fans were moved to tears when they heard that The Walking Dead season 11 finale is approaching, thanks to official word from show-runners last week.

Now, in his own Instagram post, Morgan has entered the discussion about shooting coming to an end. The Negan actor uploaded an image of his last day on set to his followers and fans.

Morgan says, “It’s going to take a bit to process it all,” before addressing the fans of the show by admitting that “thank you probably doesn’t cover it, but it’s all I got.” The actor is shown here with the head of a walker, readying himself for the director to shout, “action,” as crew stand behind him ready to shoot his last scenes.

Check out the original post below:

Following the conclusion of The Walking Dead‘s final season, Morgan is the latest celebrity to mark and commemorate the occasion. Following a special day, Daryl actor Norman Reedus shared a retro photo from series 1, while many cast and crew also expressed their emotions online following the program’s official wrap announcement.

The Walking Dead’s universe will live on with a number of spin-offs, including a planned movie trilogy that will see Lincoln’s original hero, Rick Grimes, return.

On the other hand, there is a lot of potential for Morgan’s Negan in terms of the recently launched The Walking Dead spin-off series Isle of the Dead. Last month, AMC shocked audiences by revealing that sworn foes Negan and Maggie would be starring in the spin-off as an unlikely pair on a mission to zombie-infested New York City.

Morgan was ecstatic to reveal the future project, but he acknowledged his gratitude to fans of the original series. While the Walking Dead-universe has many possibilities, there’s no escaping the fact that The Walking Dead, which has been on for 11 seasons, is about to reach a climactic conclusion.

Every Sunday, AMC’s The Walking Dead returns with new episodes.