The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan says his New Spinoff will ‘Blow Your Mind’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan read the script for The Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead and he wants you to be as excited as he is!

The show Isle of the Dead, starring Morgan and Lauren Cohan, is about two people who are trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. The city is full of the dead and people who have made their own rules to survive. Even though Maggie killed her husband in a brutal scene, the two of them work together in the 11th season as they head for a new place.

Morgan is excited for the new season of The Walking Dead. He will continue playing the role of Negan and promises that it is going to be amazing.

Cool. Here’s what I’ll say about #isleofthedead I’m BEYOND excited. Thrilled to continue this TWD journey as negan. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be working with @LaurenCohan. We’ve read the season, it’s gonna blow your minds. I repeat, BLOW YOUR FUCKING MINDS. xojd https://t.co/LZM3oNWqa2 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 2, 2022

Fans were upset after AMC announced the spinoff. The main show had not ended yet and it was announced that there would be a Maggie and Negan spinoff. People also got upset because of the Daryl spinoff that was announced. Morgan said he was sorry to the fans and said he did not know why AMC made the decision to announce the spinoffs before the season finale.

Isle of the Dead is the fifth spinoff of the survival horror franchise. This includes Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, an upcoming Daryl project, and Tales of the Walking Dead.