The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Lands Starring Role in Horror Film

The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan has signed on for a role in the new horror film produced by Joe Carnahan.

A storyline in which Morgan plays the part of a concerned father when his kid becomes involved with an Annabelle-esque doll, known as “Felix, described as “Super 8 meets Child’s Play.”

Charlie, played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth of The Haunting of Bly Manor, will attempt to make his own film and become “big-time Hollywood directors” in the movie.

In the film, the inspiration for their project comes from Felix, an “old ventriloquist’s doll” Charlie’s father (Morgan) discovers among his late mother’s possessions.

But as the doll becomes the antagonist in Charlie and Jimmy’s movie, it sets off “a chain of increasingly sinister and disturbing events” that may prove that Felix has a mind of his own.

Carnahan will produce the film, titled Felix, which John Kissack will direct.

“We could not be more thrilled to reteam with Joe Carnahan after the success of Hulu’s Boss Level starring Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

Morgan is wrapping up the final season of The Walking Dead, which will air later this fall. But that’s not the end of the line for Negan. Morgan will return in Isle of the Dead, which will follow Negan and Maggie as they explore Manhattan in New York City!