The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Discusses The Suicide Squad! Still Wants To Be Batman!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Negan from The Walking Dead, has seen The Suicide Squad… and he loved it! The actor knows his comic book roles! He’s been in many comic book films across all comic book companies! He praised James Gunn‘s film and reminded him, and DC, that he’s still waiting to return to the DC Universe!

“Just finished #suicidesquad!! Brother @JamesGunn KILLED it! Movie is a high octane, side splitting blast! Perfect cast, beautifully shot. Camera moves are insane! Still trying to work out how the fuck you did a few of those oners!! Bravo buddy. I’m still waiting btw… xjdm #DC” Morgan tweeted out to all his followers.

What is Jeffrey Dean Morgan talking about when he’s still waiting to hear from DC? The most likely thing is that he wants to return to Thomas Wayne! He portrayed Batman’s father in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice!

Morgan has been vocal in the fact that he would love to return and play the Flashpoint version of Batman! He’s not the only ones, fans have been vocal in the fact that they want to see him join the DCEU properly.

The storyline that sees Thomas Wayne as Batman is actually being adapted in the upcoming The Flash film. The problem is that it seems like Jeffrey Dean Morgan has nothing to do with that film. This could be the best, and only, opportunity for him to portray Thomas Wayne as Batman.

He previously told ComicBook.com “Look, I don’t know, I mean if there’s a chance that would ask me, I’d say yes. I think the Flashpoint story is, it’s my favorite story. I would love to do it. But, you know, DC is DC and they’re, you know, it’s a constant… it seems like they’re always kinda switching up who’s running it and what they’re gonna do…So hopefully, what I’d like to see is a little continuity with DC, have them get on the track, and then, man I’d be honored and love to do it more than anything.”

You can catch Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead starting later this month!