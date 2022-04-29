The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Blasts Fans for S***ty Treatment of Norman Reedus after Melissa McBride’s Departure

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has criticized The Walking Dead‘s followers for their treatment of Norman Reedus after the announcement of Melissa McBride‘s departure from the upcoming spinoff.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier in the series, would not be a part of a spin-off series with Reedus as previously planned. After the main program ended, the pair were set to star in their own Carol and Daryl Dixon series.

However, AMC issued a statement that McBride could no longer participate.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe,” AMC said in a statement. “Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

After hearing such comments, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on the show, was furious and intervened to set the record straight.

“Some of you have gone WAY too far,” he wrote on Twitter. “TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that.”

He continued: “Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just S***TY.”

When a fan suggested that Reedus may have requested a specific location for the series to be filmed so he could be closer to his family, Morgan replied: “Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors.

“We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power.”

It’s been said that the spin-off will be filmed in Europe, where it was initially intended to take place in Atlanta, like The Walking Dead, which ended production last month.

Lauren Cohan is heading to New York for a new spin-off series with Morgan, which is called Isle of the Dead.

The final season of The Walking Dead will premiere in October 2022.