The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Almost Had A Role On One Tree Hill!

Did you know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan once auditioned to be on One Tree Hill, a show for which his wife is famous for. Hilarie Burton Morgan once played Peyton Sawyer on One Tree Hill, and she was one of the leads. Jeffrey Dean Morgan almost had a role on the show with her! They might have met years earlier!

And for those who might not know Hilarie Burton Morgan does a podcast with her former co-star Sophia Bush. Sophia Bush played Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill with Burton. The third co-host is Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Haley James Scott. They host the podcast together, and the podcast itself is called Drama Queens.

I didn’t hear about that podcast until today, but to be honest I might check it out over the weekend. I was a huge One Tree Hill fan while it was airing, even if it meant being made fun of a little… what can I say? I don’t want to be anything other than what I’ve been trying to be lately.

Burton spoke about how Jeffrey Dean Morgan once told her about his audition. Believe it or not, Jeffrey Dean Morgan auditioned for the role of Keith Scott, uncle of the protagonist Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray)!

“When I met Jeff, he was like, ‘Oh, I auditioned for that show.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’,” Hilarie laughed. “My husband, Jeffrey, auditioned for [Craig] Sheffer’s part, and he was like, ‘I like the whole gritty, garage – you know, that edgy thing.'” she said during the podcast, according to DigitalSpy.

The role that he originally auditioned for didn’t make it through to the end of the show. The character, Keith Scott, would end up being murdered during the show’s third season. It was a shocking blow at the time since everyone loved Keith.

It’s actually crazy that Jeffrey Dean Morgan almost had a role on One Tree Hill!