The Walking Dead: Is The Walking Dead on Tonight? Is There a New Episode?

The Walking Dead is back with season 11B (part two) of the show’s final season. The final season is back on tonight with 15 more episodes to end the tale. The third part of the story is planned for release in October 2022.

On August 22, 2021, the first episode of the final season aired, and things accelerated with new communities, people, and a new neighborhood in the final season. In the last season, Maggie’s return was a key narrative development that continued into Season 11. Her absence was explained away as well as her role in the Wardens.

A food and supplies drop was made to the Reapers, a gang that had previously terrorized and murdered Maggie’s previous town, Meridian. Alexandria can’t wait to get back into the swing of things now that the Whisperer War is over. The Kingdom and Hilltop have seen an increase in inhabitants since their destruction during the war.

Is The Walking Dead on Tonight?

Yes, The Walking Dead is on tonight. Tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead will be on AMC. The new episode is titled, “New Haunts.”

The official description for the show reads as follows: “Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends.”

In the meantime, you may watch The Walking Dead Origins episodes that are airing every Sunday leading up to the new episodes. The Walking Dead also airs episodes one week early to fans on AMC+.

Fans of The Walking Dead don’t have to wait until next Sunday to catch up. They can get one more unreleased episode when they subscribe to AMC+.

Can I Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 on Netflix?

The Walking Dead is one of the most watched shows on television, with millions of fans around the world. The majority of viewers who watch The Walking Dead like it as it airs on AMC. This enables them to live tweet and engage with like-minded people. This isn’t an option for everyone, so they look to different places to live stream the show.

The streamer has 10 seasons of the program thus far, so viewers may enjoy it. Many people watch and rewatch the series, as previous seasons are frequently faved by fans. However, fans eager to learn what happens in the final season are still waiting for the first eight episodes to be posted.

AMC+ is a paid streaming service that offers all three of The Walking Dead universe series, including Fear the Walking Dead. This allows fans to watch the newest installments without interruption, commercial-free, and one week before they air on AMC.

Unfortunately, Netflix does not currently have season 11. And the worst news of all is that it will most likely not be available until after the final AMC episode has aired.

The general guideline is that after the entire season has aired, AMC will release the whole season to Netflix. The 22 installments of season 10 were available on Netflix on July 26, 2021. The new season of The Walking Dead did not air on AMC until about a month later, on August 22, 2021. Because there is no upcoming season to compare it to, it’s hard to say when the final season will actually arrive on Netflix.

To provide you a more precise time frame, season 10’s final episode aired on AMC on April 4, 2021. This implies that Netflix didn’t release this season for three months after the series finale aired.

The season 11 debut date on Netflix has not been determined. There has been no news of the third and final part of Season 11 of The Walking Dead and when it will be released.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC tonight, February 27. You can watch it now, along with next week’s episode on AMC+.