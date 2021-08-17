The Walking Dead: Is Rick Grimes Appearing In Season 11? Here’s All The Reasons He Should!

The Walking Dead has been going through something of a slump in the last year. Ratings have been steadily declining for a long time. There’s a lot of reasons for that but one thing that could shoot them back is Rick Grimes. Andrew Lincoln is due for a return to The Walking Dead and fans are hoping he doesn’t return just for his Rick Grimes films. Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes

Andrew Lincoln has been gone for over a year now and you can tell. His presence has been missed since his weird departure in a helicopter. Even though his film should start production pretty soon, here, fans are hoping we see him a little earlier. The Walking Dead will start airing its final season this summer, and it would be a tragedy to not have Rick at least make an appearance.

I don’t see why they can’t have Rick make an appearance in the last few episodes. If they plan it well they could even use the finale of The Walking Dead to lead directly into the Rick Grimes films. With a setup like that, they could even pick and choose the cast, they want to take along with them. After all, they’re going to need a good explanation for why Rick hasn’t gone back to his family.

The fact that it is the final season that’s starting up is also why it is the perfect time to bring Rick back! It would give the final season a real scope of being something special. I can’t think of anything bigger they can do than bring Rick back. Both in terms of excitement and for the story of the show. Rick’s return would be a monumental event and let’s be real it’s what everyone wants anyway.

Even The Cast Wants Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes Back!

Even the cast wants him back, too! It’s always been said that Andrew Lincoln was phenomenal to have on set. It sounds like he’s a really stand-up guy. By all accounts, the cast and crew loved working with him so it stands to reason they would welcome his return. All the fans would too!

In addition to that, one of his co-stars and best friends even asked him to return! That’s right, even hi co-stars want him back enough to blatantly ask him to return. Norman Reedus gave him a call and asked Andrew Lincoln if he was coming back for the final season. Keep in mind this was a little while ago.

“You know, I was teasing him the other day on the phone. I was like, ‘You’re coming back for this last season, right?’.” Reedus said.

Lincoln’s response isn’t exactly hopeful, though.

“He’s like, ‘Uh…’ you know, he won’t say anything. He won’t commit. But it’s very Andrew Lincoln to try to pull a fast one on me. So I don’t know. have no idea. I literally don’t know. I wish I knew. And I have a big mouth, so they probably wouldn’t tell me!” We also learned around that time that Lincoln is actually very involved with the showrunners still. Scott Gimple, the man who is in charge of The Walking Dead at AMC. He says that Lincoln actually still very much has a say in what goes on with the show. His word carries weight if we’re to believe Mr. Gimple. Gimple spoke to ComicBook.com about this. “He throws around the football with the rest of us. He’s very, very interested in this thing,” said Gimple. “And I got to tell you, he’s itching to get back, too. We all are,” he continued. If Lincoln is so invested in what’s going on in the show, maybe it’s because he knows something the rest of us do not? Maybe he knows he has an appearance coming up in the final season, so he’s keeping up to date on everything going on. Also, how funny is it to imagine Lincoln tuning into The Walking Dead every Sunday? He regrets leaving This one is the most interesting of the reasons. Even Andrew Lincoln regrets leaving. Lincoln spoke to an issue of SFX magazine where he revealed that he regretted leaving. It sounds like he didn’t at first, but came to regret the decision later on. Not only does he wish he stayed, but his children do as well! The quotes were said to SFX Magazine but we found them on ComicBook.com. Check them out! “Initially, I didn’t miss him too much because it was such a great finish to my story on the TV show. Also, I am in very, very close communication with all of my friends from Atlanta, so I’m always in touch with them. But then this extraordinary situation happened in the world and we all pushed the pause button, and also there had been so much happening in a country I see as my second home.” Those were his initial comments on leaving, but he said later on in the same interview that he’s missed America since leaving. In fact, not returning for The Walking Dead season 10 is the most he’s ever missed the country. “I’ve never missed America more than last year, actually — it’s quite interesting. And my children… I came back for my children and they’re like, ‘What are you doing? We want to go back to America, get your boots on and start getting into the zombies!’ So there’s a certain sense that I’ve missed the character — I think he’s a magnificent character and I loved being Rick.” Lincoln said. Finally, when asked directly about whether or not he could return as Rick Grimes in the final season of The Walking Dead the actor said “Never say never.” so we may very well see him appear! So there you have it. All the reasons Andrew Lincoln could, and should, return as Rick Grimes in the final season of The Walking Dead.