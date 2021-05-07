The Walking Dead: Is Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teasing Another Comic Book Role!?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan may have more comic book roles than anyone else in the business. Don’t quote us on that, though! We’re just guessing based on how many he’s had, which is a lot. Now, it looks like Jeffrey Dean Morgan is teasing another comic book role. C’mon, man!

Morgan is probably best known for his role as Negan on The Walking Dead, but that is not the only comic book role he’s famous for. He was The Comedian in Watchmen, and even Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman. He’s also been in such films as The Losers and Jonah Hex.

Now the actor is teasing his next role, when he spoke to CinePOP he had this to say,

“We’ll see, I have something maybe cooking and I’ll let you know soon if that turns out to be. But I love the world of comic books and hope I get to stay playing in this world for a long time.”

It certainly sounds like a new comic book role to me.

Will Jeffrey Dean Morgan really have time for new projects? We’re not so sure, since he himself confirmed that a Negan Spin-Off may very well be on the way!

“It’s definitely being talked about,” Morgan said. “I think they’re thinking of a couple different ideas, but I’ve definitely had conversations about possibly continuing the story of Negan. You know, we just did the ‘Here’s Negan’ story, which is sort of the prequel [of] how Negan became this guy, and I shot that with my wife which was so cool. It was awesome. We had so much fun, and I think the episode turned out really well.”

If we’re talking about hypotheticals though, fans would love to see Morgan return as Thomas Wayne in, well, any movie. The most likely one of this to happen, though, is in the upcoming The Flash film. That film will see the return of Ben Affleck’s Batman, and that was the version of Wayne’s father that Morgan portrayed.

Will it actually happen? Well, we don’t know, but we are doubtful. Jeffrey Dean Morgan DID briefly discuss it though!

“Michael Keaton swooped in and took my gig. Nah, I think that’s super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him.” Morgan told comicbook.com over the summer, “However, there’s always a chat going on. So, we’ll see!”

Lauren Cohan portrayed Martha Wayne against his Thomas Wayne, by the way. Guess Glenn didn’t find her after all.

There is one more place that Jeffrey Dean Morgan could show up, and that is Amazon‘s The Boys. There has been a lot of hubbub about Morgan joining the series, so perhaps it is finally happening? Negan would fit right in, if he had superpowers. Homelander would probably be impressed with what he did to Glenn.

We’ll be looking forward to whatever role Jeffrey Dean Morgan is teasing though, since he’s great in everything!