The Walking Dead is Headed to Comic-Con, Here’s Everything You Need to Know about AMC’s Presence

This year at Comic-Con, you’ll find panels for The Walking Dead, the new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, and the Comic-Con debut for Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire. There will also be a panel for the new Shudder docu-series Queer for Fear.

AMC will be taking over the Hilton Gaslamp Hotel area for The Walking Dead Fan Celebration on Friday, July 22 only. At 7:30pm PT, fans will be able to see exclusive appearances from the show, including a variety of set pieces, props and artifacts from all seasons. This will give fans a chance to see how the show is made and take pictures and videos with their favorite elements from the series.

There will be custom video content that will highlight memorable moments from the show. The cast and crew will say special messages in honor of the show. Fans can also make their own t-shirts with designs from the show.

At the Walking Dead-inspired walker make-up station, you can transform yourself into the undead. You can also enjoy Commonwealth-inspired food and drinks. Plus, you can enter a lottery to win additional giveaways.

Additionally, AMC will be giving out pins that show iconic images from the show.

Information on event tickets are still to come.

Here’s a look at this year’s panels:

Tales of the Walking Dead panel on Friday, July 22 at 12:30 PM PT, Hall H

The panel will introduce fans to this new episodic anthology consisting of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. In each story, the stakes are high, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We’ll see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

The panel for “The Walking Dead” will have Chris Hardwick moderating. The panelists will be Scott M. Gimple, Channing Powell, Michael Satrazemis, Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, and Danny Ramirez.

The Walking Dead Season 11C panel on Friday, July 22 at 1:30 PM PT, Hall H

Chris Hardwick moderated the final panel for the hit series ahead of its last eight episodes this fall.

This is a must-watch panel. The panel will have Gimple, the showrunner and executive producer, Kang, an executive producer and director, Greg Nicotero, a special effects makeup supervisor and cast members from the show. They will answer fan questions and share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season. They will also reveal the highly anticipated trailer for season 11. Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Ross Marquand, and other cast will appear.

In the final episodes of The Walking Dead, there are threats around every corner. People are in danger, whether they are alive or dead. And things are getting worse. It seems like things might not get better any time soon. Will everyone be able to work together and survive? Or will they be divided forever?

Queer for Fear panel on Friday, July 22 at 4:45PM PT, Room 6A

Come join a discussion for a new four-part documentary series about the history of Queer people in the thriller/horror genre. The series is executive produced by Bryan Fuller and Steak House, and features interviews with filmmaker Kimberly Peirce and podcaster Renée “Nay” Bever.

This book explores how the LGBTQ+ community has been involved in horror movies. It looks at how these movies have helped the community survive and how they have resonated with queer audiences.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire panel on Saturday, July 23 at 2PM PT, Ballroom 20

The first series in AMC Networks’ Anne Rice collection will make its debut at Comic-Con. The Executive Producer, Creator, Writer and Showrunner, cast members, and Production Designer will be discussing the series and showing a trailer.

The first season of Interview has 7 episodes. It follows the emotional story of 3 characters: Louis, Lestat, and Claudia. This season is full of love, blood, and danger.