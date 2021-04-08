The Walking Dead Is About To Do A Shocking Storyline From The Comics

So, we all know that the Commonwealth is coming on The Walking Dead and fans are eager for the final season. They’re about to adapt a shocking storyline from the comics, which would theoretically need Michonne. With Michonne gone we’re left wondering if a certain character will be showing up at all. See, the Commonwealth storyline sees Michonne reunited with her daughter, Elodie. Michonne originally finds a sign outside the Commonwealth asking for tips on finding Michonne. Not long after that, Michonne was reunited with her daughter. It was a beautiful, sweet moment that fans are wondering if we’ll get to see at all. Angela Kang promises there IS a version of that story coming to The Walking Dead’s final season. What exactly that means remains to be seen. The shocking storyline from the comics

Fans have actually already noticed that same message board that sits outside the Commonwealth in some of the teasers for season 11. Yes, I think for comic-book fans that definitely means something specific,”Kang tells Insider “We’re planning to do some version of that, but, since we don’t have Michonne, we’ll see what form that takes.”

Fans have actually already come up with a solution to get around Michonne being gone. They think that Michonne should be replaced with Morgan Jones, who is currently on Fear The Walking Dead. Fans want to see Morgan reunited with his son Duane, who he claimed to have seen die all the way back in season 3 of The Walking Dead. Morgan was insane back then, he’d obviously lost his mind. That would be the perfect excuse to retcon the reveal and have Duane show up once more.

Would you want to see Morgan reunite with Duane?