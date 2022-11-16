The Walking Dead: Here’s How We Know Andrew Lincoln is Returning as Rick Grimes This Sunday

The Walking Dead will be over by this Sunday, November 20, 2022. It’s a little hard to comprehend that The Walking Dead has been on for 11 years already. When it appeared like the zombies would never go away from our screens, there were times when it looked like they would continue forever; but they won’t.

There is no word on a release date, but we do know there will be just eight more episodes before the show concludes. Fans are speculating whether or not Rick Grimes will return to finish his narrative, which began that day in the hospital nearly 12 years ago.

In the midst of a zombie apocalypse, Rick Grimes awoke from a coma to discover that the world had collapsed under its own weight. He was the most famous figure in the series for nearly a decade until Andrew Lincoln decided to spend more time with his family in England.

Of course, Rick didn’t die; he was taken away in an ambulance to an unknown location. We still don’t know where he is, but AMC will assuredly not cancel the show before telling us…right?

Is it possible that Rick Grimes will come back to The Walking Dead this Sunday for the Finale?

The truth is that we don’t know if Rick will return for the final stretch of The Walking Dead. There are hints that Rick will return. Take a look at the last eight episodes’ preview:

At 0:20, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) inspects Rick’s gun. That might be a hint. Could he realize that Rick is still alive and bring him back into the fold?

When it comes to Daryl, however, Reedus was seen eating at a local restaurant in the Atlanta area with Lincoln several months ago while filming for the forthcoming season was still going on.

Perhaps he was simply dropping by to see acquaintances…or perhaps he was there to shoot something for the program. We’re going with option B.

Is Rick Grimes coming back to The Walking Dead for one more appearance? What are your thoughts on the matter? Please leave a remark below!