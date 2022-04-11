The Walking Dead: Here’s Details on Last Night’s Big Character Death

A violent death is required in every The Walking Dead conclusion, and season 11 didn’t disappoint. Last night’s episode, “Acts of God,” saw Lynn Collins‘ Leah kidnap Lauren Cohan‘s Maggie and carry her to her secluded cabin. Over the years, Maggie has been in worse scrapes than this, yet she was able to free herself but this time it appeared Maggie wasn’t going to win this fight.

After that, Norman Reedus‘ Daryl showed up and shot Leah in the head with a single shot, then fought off a fast-approaching squad of CRM soldiers with Maggie. In a post-episode interview with Deadline, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has revealed why it was Leah had to die.

When asked if the casting of cast members in the series’ finale is becoming a very obvious trend, Kang responded to why they made the decision to conclude Leah’s arc in the mid-season finale.

“(LAUGHS) Sometimes that’s the case. I think, in this case, we took the path that the Leah death was our big death, because sometimes our death is a villain death. I think, there’s a lot of expectations, and we also like to sometimes subvert those expectations.”

Of course, fans who have been following the The Walking Dead storyline weren’t overly concerned about Maggie’s safety. She and Negan will appear in the spin-off program Isle of the Dead, which will see them explore Manhattan’s ruins.

That, given before Season 11 part three has sparked discussion because it provides the characters with plot immunity. Jeffrey Dean Morgan admitted on the Rich Eisen Show that the early announcement of the spin-off was indeed a spoiler.

“I guess we don’t need to die. Spoiler Alert, folks. Sorry! I’m still not sure why we announced that already. It was sort of a shocker to me.”

The Walking Dead‘s final season is expected to premiere on AMC in the fall, but we don’t have a specific date yet. Given the numerous spinoffs and a film trilogy on the way, however, the series finale won’t be the last for the franchise as a whole.