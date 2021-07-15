The Walking Dead: Here Are The First 8 Episode Titles Of Season 11!

The Walking Dead will be starting its eleventh and final season soon, and AMC is really trying to hype us up! They’re succeeding too, apparently, since I’m more excited than ever! Now it seems like we know the names of the first eight episodes of the season! We also have the synopsis for episodes 1 and 2! So! Here are the first 8 episode titles of season 11!

You probably are incredibly curious about what they are, so we’re going to share them with you, along with the synopsis we have for the first two episodes! So strap in, and if you want to go into the season completely blind you might want to turn back now!

1. Acheron (Part 1)

Synopsis: “Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn’t enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.”

2. Acheron (Part II)

Synopsis: “The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train.

Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.”

3. Hunted

4. Rendition

5. Out Of The Ashes

6. On The Inside

7. Promises Broken

8. For Blood

There you have it! Are you ready for The Walking Dead season 11!? We are! What did you think of the first 8 episode titles!?