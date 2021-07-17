The Walking Dead: Frank Darabont Wins $200 Million In TWD Lawsuit!

As we all know, Frank Darabont has been involved in legal matters with AMC for years! He’s been fighting over the profits of the show for a long time now, and it looks like a decision has finally been made. Frank Darabont wins $200 million in TWD lawsuit after years of fighting!

So, who is Frank Darabont? It’s a name that hasn’t really been attached to The Walking Dead in a long time, now. He was one of the original writers of The Walking Dead! That means he’s one of the original people that helped catapult the show to success!

His work speaks for itself! He’s adapted several Stephen King properties including The Mist, Shawshank Redemption, and The Green Mile! These are all critically acclaimed films, I mean, who doesn’t know about Shawshank Redemption!

So, what happened? Well, he worked on the first two seasons of The Walking Dead, and then things seemed to go to hell. I’m saying that based on the fact that he was fired during The Walking Dead‘s second season.

As you can imagine, Darabont did not take the firing well. He responded by suing AMC for more than $280 million. He said he was owed contingent profits and that he needed to be paid for The Talking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead. Both of these are, in one way or another, tied to The Walking Dead.

Well, AMC didn’t take too kindly to Darabont not taking too kindly to being fired! They were pretty aggressive, and went as far as to claim that his own claims had “no basis in reality”! Well, it started a back and forth which only ended now.

The entire thing ended up being settled out of court, and Frank Darabont is going to be paid $200 million for everything that went down. That’s gotta be a pretty big blow to AMC, especially for something that had “no basis in reality”.

Deadline are the ones who revealed the news, saying “The Settlement Agreement provides for a cash payment of $200 million (the “Settlement Payment”) to the plaintiffs and future revenue sharing related to certain future streaming exhibition of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead,” says the understated filing.

The Walking Dead is back for its eleventh and final season this August on AMC. Frank Darabont wins $200 million, and that’s just… insane. But good for him!