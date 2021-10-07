The Walking Dead: Fortnite May Add Rick Grimes after Teaser Image Revealed

With Halloween on the horizon, games are bringing out the Halloween-related content. Fortnite dropped a TBA Fortune Card that teases The Walking Dead‘s Rick Grimes is on its way!

Epic Games’ battle royale is now in the fourth week of its Season 8.

Detailed in a post on the official Fortnite website, Fortnitemares 2021 promises both new and returning content over the course of the month. Most of the information has to do with the event’s Week 1, which runs from October 5-11. Fortnite has revealed Fortune Cards, which are skins shown face-down and will steadily be revealed over the coming days. The back of each card contains clues to what the skin will be, with the last one strongly hinting at Rick Grimes. Rick’s signature sheriff hat is the main icon, with a weapons-filled background that could easily be interpreted to contain Michonne’s katana and Negan’s bat, Lucille.

Along with the front-facing tassels, the zombie-slaying sheriff and The Walking Dead protagonist should almost certainly be headed to Fortnite. Rick isn’t the first character from the long-running TV series to drop in to the island, as he’ll join his lover Michonne and best friend Daryl Dixon, who were added during the crossover-heavy Season 5. Its unclear if Rick Grimes will come with any alternate skins or accompanying accessories, so players will want to keep their eyes peeled for the Fortune Card reveal later on this week.

As for the series which Rick hails from, The Walking Dead AMC series is finally ending with its current Season 11. While the long-running series is ending its 11-year run, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan says a Negan spinoff could be in the works. While Morgan has been coy about his character’s ultimate fate in the final season, he’s “certainly not opposed” to exploring his character further. Should the spinoff be greenlit, it would be interesting to see if other major characters like Michonne and Daryl are included as well.

While some players may be disappointed with the addition of Rick Grimes in the sense he’s not overtly “Halloween,” Fortnite is adding classic movie monster skins, offering players plenty of variety for whatever gets their spook on.

The Walking Dead is in the first part of a three part final season and returns next week for the part one finale.