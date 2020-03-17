The Walking Dead: Flashback! Opening Minutes of Season 10 Episode 13

This Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead will catch up with Michonne (Danai Gurira) and hopefully give us some clues about her character’s departure. The Season 10, Episode 13 is called, “What We Become.” And we’ve seen the full trailer for the episode but now we get a chance to see the opening minutes.

The episode is described as, “Michonne takes Virgil back to his mysterious island to reunite with his family; in exchange, Virgil promises weapons that could change the tide of the Whisperer War.”

But as we know, Michonne may be too late to help out with the Whisperer War, as the communities are under attack. However, these opening minutes take us back in time. What does this all mean?

Check out the opening minutes below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC.