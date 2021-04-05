The Walking Dead: First Teaser Trailer For Final Season

The Walking Dead aired its season finale on Sunday and immediately after revealed a teaser trailer for the next, and final, season. As you might expect there isn’t anything particularly juicy in this trailer. It’s meant to tease and tease it does. I’m sure if you were to scan it enough you could find some hints as to what’s coming. You don’t want to ruin all the surprises though, do you? The Walking Dead has had a crazy eleven years. It was once a goliath of television, the most-watched show on tv. The ratings have dropped considerably since then but fans are eager to see how it all ends. We’ve been through a lot with the show in the last eleven years, so here’s hoping this final season is crazy. If Sunday’s season finale is any indication to how the final season will be, the show is in good hands.

Season 11 doesn’t mean the end of the franchise though. There are already two spin-offs with plenty more on the way, including some movies elaborating on Rick Grimes and his fate. Showrunner Angela Kang spoke briefly about the show.

“Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever. The stakes will be high — we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.” were Kang’s exact words.

“The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I’m thrilled to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer.” is what Scott Gimple, the man behind The Walking Dead Universe at AMC, added.

They’ve already started filming, they actually started in February. It’s going to be a big year for The Walking Dead. At least we’ve seen the first teaser trailer for the final season.