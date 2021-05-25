The Walking Dead: First Look At Michael James Shaw As Mercer In Season 11! Red Armor Is Included!

Michael James Shaw is headed to season 11 of The Walking Dead as Mercer! A first look at Michael James Shaw as Mercer was posted on social media on Monday during the day. It reveals his comic-accurate red armor as well, and he’s looking spiffy!

Season 10 introduced Mercer’s troops when Eugene’s group was on its way to meet up with Stephanie. They were apprehended by soldiers who look like Stormtroopers. Mercer’s red armor was teased in a teaser trailer, but it looks way better on the character!

FIRST LOOK at Michael James Shaw as the character of Mercer in Season 11 of #TheWalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/JZVgVdzLQi — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) May 24, 2021

Mercer didn’t show up until very late into Kirkman’s Walking Dead comics. He first appeared in issue #177, which ended with issue #193. Mercer is a former U.S Marine, and he runs the Commonwealth army.

Mercer is one of many citizens who’s inspired by Rick Grimes when they finally meet. Rick’s group, some of them anyway, make their way to The Commonwealth. There they meet Governor Pamela Milton and her bratty son Sebastian.

We saw the white armored soldiers in The Walking Dead season 10. The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, claims that they are just “the tip of the iceberg.” She went on to say, “There’s more characters within that group to meet, but we will start to get into them a bit, get a sense of their vibe, what they’re about, through our characters’ perspective. But there’s so much more cool story to come in Season 11.” The armor and weapons wielded by the Commonwealth military “tells you that this group is really formidable, they are organized, they have some access to the materials that you need to create in a uniform fashion, so that’s really unlike some of the groups that we’ve seen,” Kang said. “Because our groups have only been able to do things like that on a very limited basis, like [how] Eugene was only able to make a handful of perfect bullets. But these guys have a lot more going on.”

The 24-episode Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, August 22, on AMC.