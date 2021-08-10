The Walking Dead: Final Season Is Similar To The First Season

The Walking Dead is beginning its eleventh and final season in a matter of weeks. Fans can’t wait to see how the entire thing is going to come to an end. Who will live, who will die? We don’t know… yet. But we will! News has been trickling out about the final season. We now know that the final season is similar to the first season! What is the difference you may be asking? Well, it’s going to be like season one, just a lot bigger.

Things aren’t looking good as we head into season 11. Alexandria is all but destroyed and it’s going to take drastic action to save the community in the wake of The Whisperer War. In fact, things are so dire that it looks like Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is willing to ally herself with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to save the community. And all of this is happening while a group from Maggie’s time away has returned to hunt her and her new friends.

Yeah, things are getting a little crazy in the final season of The Walking Dead.

Denise Huth, a long-time person working on The Walking Dead as an executive producer, discussed the final season on Twitch lately. All the following quotes were found on ComicBook.com, and they write some awesome The Walking Dead content so make sure to check them out by clicking on their website name.

“The thing I’ve noticed the most this year is actually just some of the shots, the way the directors are choosing to film things feels very Season 1 to me. There’s a few moments where I’m just like, ‘Oh!’ It takes my breath away, it takes me right back to the pilot. There are subtle moments that are in there and some that are a little more obvious, but we always remember where we came from.” she said during the livestream. Huth then went on to talk about how much bigger the show has gotten, saying, “They’re still in the woods a lot, they’re still fighting walkers a lot. There’s still these character developments going on amongst themselves and these new people and how they all interact, all the elements of the story from the very beginning — from the pilot — are there. It’s just the world has gotten so much bigger. “I look back on the pilot, and it was mostly just Rick, and now we have something like 22 series regulars (laughs). So it’s just the show has gotten so, so giant, and the more people you introduce to a story, the more complicated it gets.”

There is no doubt The Walking Dead has grown immensely since that pilot episode. Are you glad the final season is similar to the first season? Let us know in the comments!

The Walking Dead returns on AMC on August 22!