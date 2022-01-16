The Walking Dead: Filming of Final Episode Has Begun – The End is Near!

All great things must come to an end… including The Walking Dead. The show has returned to filming and part of the filming includes its final episode.

The show is now filming episodes 22, 23 and 24 (the show’s finale).

The Walking Dead‘s cinematographer has been sharing behind-the-scenes images and let fans know that the last bit of filming is underway. Check them out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗪᑌᗩᑎE ᑕᕼᗩᖇᒪEᔕ ᗰᗩᑎᗯIᒪᒪEᖇ (@duane_charles_manwiller)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗪᑌᗩᑎE ᑕᕼᗩᖇᒪEᔕ ᗰᗩᑎᗯIᒪᒪEᖇ (@duane_charles_manwiller)

The Walking Dead will be the first television show in history to film episodes more than ten years after the premiere of the pilot.

Many shows often go on for several seasons, but will end before the decade mark, while others go on for decades and even reach the end of their runs with the proper number of seasons (and episodes) under their belt.’

The Walking Dead , the show that follows the story of the survivors in the world filled with the undead, is breaking the mold by continuing long past the point where most shows stop.

While the show has made it to season 11, filming for the eleventh and final season recently started back up, filming its final episodes. The cast and crew are hard at work on the many episodes that the show’s fans, and the cast themselves, have been anticipating.

Robert Kirkman, the creator of the comic series on which the show is based upon, stated that the ending will be the most ambitious finale in television history.

” I don’t think anybody’s going to see this coming,” he said. “It’s the best finale I think anyone could ever hope for. It’s the biggest thing the show has attempted, and it took the entire length of the series to tell this very specific story.”

The Walking Dead first premiered on the AMC network back in 2010. As long as the ratings held, the show continued on. However, the ratings fell steeply from 17 million to now just under 2 million viewers.

“I don’t know if the TV show has the capability of improving the comic book in the way that the comic was able to improve the graphic novel,” Kirkman said. “The fact that the comic is still growing and adapting with new material — I’m excited to see where it goes.”

What are you hoping to see in the final episodes of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below.

The Walking Dead returns February 20th for its final episodes.