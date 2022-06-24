‘The Walking Dead’ Exhibit Opens at The Museum of the Moving Image

The Museum of the Moving Image and AMC Networks are partnering together to show an exhibit about The Walking Dead.

The exhibit will open on June 25 at the Astoria-based museum. It will explore the show’s origins, production and impact. The exhibition will run for six months and include multiple screenings and public events.

The series was launched by AMC Networks on Halloween 2010. It is about to enter its final season.

The gritty drama is the first cable series to become the number one show on TV. The show is about a group of survivors who are always looking for safety and security. They are often desperate, which leads to conflicts and human cruelty.

“It’s wonderful to be once again partnering with AMC Networks, this time to present an exhibition devoted to the long-running original series The Walking Dead,” said Carl Goodman, MoMI executive director. “More than a show, it is a cultural phenomenon that is adored by legions of fans, who celebrate the innovative, engaging and immersive world that its makers have built. This exhibition will bleed outward from our temporary exhibitions gallery and into our theaters, classrooms and other public spaces.”

The exhibition will be held on the museum’s third-floor gallery. It will explore the origins of The Walking Dead and its effects on society. The exhibit will also look at how the AMC Networks series has changed the show, with its diverse cast of characters and legion of fans.

Photo credit: Gene Page/AMC

The exhibition will include original costumes and props, concept art, storyboards, scripts, and a lot of material that was used to turn actors into undead walkers. The special effects and makeup material was used to make a lot of people look like zombies.

“Over 11 seasons and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead has built a vibrant and massive global fan following, becoming one of the most beloved franchises in television,” said Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We’re delighted to work with MoMI on an exhibition and lineup of events to commemorate this beloved series’ historic run.”

The Walking Dead TV series has led to new content, including Talking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and two spinoffs planned for 2023. There is also a forthcoming episodic anthology series called Tales of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks continues to develop new content based on The Walking Dead. This is a powerful franchise that has a lot of social media followers and fans.

The Museum has partnered with AMC Networks on the exhibitions “Matthew Weiner’s Mad Men” (2015) and “From Mr. Chips to Scarface: Walter White’s Transformation in Breaking Bad” (2013).

The Museum of Moving Image is located in Astoria at 36-01 35th Ave.

