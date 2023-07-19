The Walking Dead: Everything We Know for San Diego Comic Con 2023

Attendees who make their way into Hall H on Friday, July 21 at 1 pm are in for a thrilling treat—a special presentation and “Fan Watch Party” for The Walking Dead Universe. That said, due to the actor’s strike, it is not expected that any of the cast will be in attendance this year.

Fans present at the panel will have the exclusive opportunity to witness a gripping clip from Fear the Walking Dead‘s final six episodes before its anticipated return this fall. Additionally, they will be treated to an exciting sneak peek at the season finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City, scheduled to air on Sunday, July 23.

And of course, it wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con without a dash of Daryl Dixon. The lucky attendees will be the first to witness the official trailer and catch a tantalizing glimpse of the first half of the premiere episode of the highly anticipated new series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Fans can hardly contain their excitement as they await its premiere on September 10.

But wait, there’s more! As an added delight, attendees will also be treated to a tantalizing teaser for the forthcoming Rick and Michonne series, which is set to grace our screens in 2024. While the series remains untitled for now, fans can already feel their anticipation building for what promises to be another remarkable addition to The Walking Dead Universe.

Fans won’t want to miss this electrifying event at San Diego Comic-Con. Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable experience with The Walking Dead Universe.