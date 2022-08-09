The Walking Dead: European Location of Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon Spin-Off Revealed

Before the filming of a show, it’s always a good idea to make some changes to get people excited. For the Daryl Dixon spinoff of The Walking Dead, Scott M. Gimple is taking over as Chief Content Officer for The Walking Dead Universe and setting things back on track. Gimple made an official announcement revealing the location details for the series premiere, which is set for 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

Gimple talked about a number of spinoffs that are in the works during The Talking Dead‘s hour-long special on the eleventh season of The Walking Dead.

Fans of the show knew that the untitled series would take place overseas. After Melissa McBride left the show, AMC released an official statement about her departure., stating, “Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time.” On August 7, Gimple disclosed that Daryl’s spinoff will take place in France. He didn’t say much else about it, but it will be interesting to see what the show is like.

The executive producer confirmed that the connection between TWD and Reedus’ offshoot is the mysterious “Variant” walkers first teased in the post-credits epilogue for The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

“The Daryl spinoff takes place in France. [The World Beyond coda] is a bit of a tease of some of the things Daryl is going to face… Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he’s a fish out of water. In France, in a country that’s going through the apocalypse, [it’s] an entirely different thing. He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with — probably — the only people in the world he’s comfortable with.”

Not only do fans have more Daryl Dixon to look forward to in 2023, but a closer look at some of these so-called Variant walkers. In the official trailer for the final episodes of TWD Season 11, Aaron (Ross Marquand) reveals that he has “…seen walkers that can climb walls and open doors.”

People who watched the TWD universe’s third franchise series, The World Beyond, saw a French lab where these Variants may have been designed. This opened up the borders to wider horizons. However, long before any spinoffs, in 2010, a CDC virologist by the name of Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich) mentioned to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in Season 1 that there were stronger and faster “variant cohorts.”

Angela Kang, the previous executive producer, is no longer working on the untitled Daryl spinoff as showrunner. However, David Zabel will take her place as showrunner. There is still no news about who will be cast in the show after McBride’s departure, but Reedus did give fans a glimmer of hope at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, saying that “Carol and Daryl’s story isn’t over yet.”

Daryl Dixon’s spinoff premiere does not have an official set date, but TWD fans can catch the upcoming Tales of the Walking Dead series premiering on AMC and AMC+ on August 14.