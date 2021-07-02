The Walking Dead: Did You Know We Almost Lost Andrew Lincoln Before Season 9? Now We Just Want Him Back!

Andrew Lincoln‘s presence as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead has been sorely missed. It’s been nearly two years since Lincoln departed the show and the much-hyped Rick Grimes Movie still hasn’t even started production. Seems like a long time? Well, we could have been waiting longer, as Lincoln almost departed the series one year earlier. We’re still sad we lost Andrew Lincoln at all!

Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis) who left the television version of The Walking Dead in the very same episode as Lincoln recently sat down with the Talk Dead To Me Podcast to discuss her role in the upcoming films and she also provided some insight into the timing of Lincoln’s departure on the show.

“Him and wife wanted to keep the kids in school in the UK, and they’ve achieved that, but there’s a certain amount of years after which it’s like, for Andy, he said they’re at the age where they need their dad around. This is the time,” McIntosh said on the Talk Dead to Me podcast.

“I know he’d been planning it for a while, because he might have gone in Season 8. There were whispers, to me, that it might be happening then. I say “whispers” because, of course, no one was supposed to tell me.”

“He wanted to go and be a dad and be present in his kids’ lives on a permanent basis. And, I’m sure he’ll still be working. I know he’s doing a lot of charity stuff, because he always does. So, sheriff’s hat off to him. I think he did a great job with it. And, because he loves the character so much, he wants to carry on in the movies, which is cool.”

As we also know, Lincoln may now regret the timing of his departure, per Norman Reedus. Reedus said that Andy has been excited about the quality of writing and the episodes, thinking maybe he left too soon!

Robert Kirkman, Scott Gimple, and other have been working on the film. Kirkman said that he was in contact with Lincoln regarding the films.

This also certainly sounds positive and it’s just likely that the film is on delay now due to the global pandemic. In fact, David Alpert, Executive Producer for the show and film, said “We’re coming along in a big way. We’re just in this particular space where we have [to be patient],” said David Alpert. “We can’t shoot right now, so that’s just the big thing holding us back.”

Are you excited about The Walking Dead Rick Grimes films? Are you sad we lost Andrew Lincoln for the show? If so, let us know in the comments below! You can also watch and listen to the entire interview with Pollyanna McIntosh below!