The Walking Dead: Details Released on Show’s Series Finale

After 11 years and 12 seasons, AMC’s post-apocalyptic zombie drama The Walking Dead is reaching its conclusion.

The flagship series, in any case. There will be The Walking Dead movies and other spin-off series in the future, such as Tales of the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic books written by Robert Kirkman, premiered in October of 2010 and quickly dominated the American zombie genre. These loved characters are more than deserving of a vacation from attempting to survive the end of the world, with many cast members dedicating nearly a decade of their lives to the show. Some hopefully exciting news for TWD fans, as it’s been reported that Greg Nicotero will be directing the series finale (per Comicbook.com).

“Just the idea that everything that we’ve done, everything that we’ve worked for will come to an end,” Nicotero told ComicBook in July of 2021, “I think by the time we get to the finale, man, it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to these people. It’ll have been a third of my career I’ve been working on ‘Walking Dead.'” Nicotero mentioned that his own children grew up on the show, that he had seen multiple cast and crew members get married, and celebrated the births of children to Norman Reedus, Sonequa Martin-Green, Alanna Masterson, and Christian Serratos. “All these people that I met and worked with, now they’re moms and they’re dads and [they have] families.”

For years, Nicotero has been an executive producer, special make-up effects supervisor, and primary director on The Walking Dead, having directed 37 episodes of the show (so far) and 13 episodes of The Walking Dead: Webisodes.

Nicotero designed much of the digital VFX designs for Shiva, Ezekiel’s tiger companion, and was the skilled practical design artist behind the now-iconic look of the Walkers. Nicotero was frequently hired to helm season and mid-season premieres as well as finales. Having Nicotero in charge for the final episode means that the show is in good hands to cap off the series.

Nicotero is also the driving creative force behind Shudder’s Creepshow horror anthology series, which was just renewed for its fourth season.

The end of The Walking Dead will not be the last in-universe appearance of Nicotero, as he will be directing the yet-untitled The Walking Dead film with series favorites Andrew Lincoln and Pollyanna McIntosh. The final season of The Walking Dead is now airing, with episodes being aired on Sunday nights on AMC