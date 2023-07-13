The Walking Dead: Dead City: Watch Teaser Trailer as Maggie Fights One of the Biggest Walkers Ever!

A fresh trailer for Episode 5 of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” offers a glimpse into the aftermath of the brutal assault on the arena, where Maggie finds herself confronting a colossal Walker. In Episode 4, Maggie led the remaining rebel group members into the sewers after being ambushed by The Croat and a horde of Walkers. Meanwhile, Negan has been taken captive by the injured Perlie.

“The Walking Dead” has released a new trailer, showcasing Episode 5 of “Dead City,” which unveils the aftermath of the arena attack. The trailer depicts Negan attempting to earn Perlie’s trust while Maggie engages in a harrowing battle against a massive Walker composed of multiple zombies within the sewers. Additionally, the trailer hints at the introduction of Lisa Emery from “Ozark” and her enigmatic new character.

“Dead City” introduces a new variant of zombies, building on the trend established since “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” Season 2. The post-credits scene of the series finale revealed the presence of faster and more aggressive Walkers in Paris, France. In Season 11 of “The Walking Dead,” viewers witnessed Walker variants capable of climbing and manipulating objects, reminiscent of the zombies featured in Season 1.

The latest Walker in “The Walking Dead: Dead City” appears to be the most unique variant thus far, comprising multiple zombies. Due to its immense size, this new Walker poses a significant threat to Maggie and her group as they navigate the treacherous sewers. However, it remains unclear whether this Walker variant is a natural occurrence or a consequence of The Croat’s experimentation with zombies as a form of substance or fuel.

In Episode 4 of “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” every member of the rebel group, except Tommaso and Amaia, fell victim to The Croat’s ambush during the assault on the arena. Considering the series’ track record of character deaths, it is possible that this gigantic new zombie variant will claim another victim. The presence of this formidable adversary sets the stage for Episode 5 to be the most perilous installment in the entire series thus far.