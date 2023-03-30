‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ is Officially Coming Soon and We’ve Just Released New Photos

In 2023, AMC will premiere the highly anticipated spinoff of The Walking Dead series:The Walking Dead: Dead City. Fans have been eager to follow in Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith‘s footsteps as they venture into Manhattan on a mission to reclaim Hershel – Maggie’s son who has been kidnapped. Featuring the characters we’ve grown to love from The Walking dead, this new chapter promises an exciting journey full of action and adventure!

It was recently declared that Kien Michael Spiller, who played Maggie’s son Hershel in Seasons 10 and 11 of The Walking Dead (TWD), will be replaced by Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor Logan Kim due to the fact that Dead City is set several years after TWD’s conclusion. Consequently, an older actor has been cast for this role.

The Walking Dead: Dead City release date

AMC has announced June 18th, 2023 at 10 PM ET as the official premiere date for Dead City. Following Fear The Walking Dead‘s mid-season 8 finale, viewers will be able to witness Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising their beloved roles of Maggie and Negan respectively since season 2 and 7 of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: Dead City – new photos

The latest promotional photos for Dead City highlight Maggie, Negan, a remarkable walker, and the first glimpse of Perlie Armstrong – portrayed by Gaius Charles. As an officer in New Babylon who is attempting to build up the world again, Armstrong’s responsibilities include keeping order while upholding justice. What’s more, one of his primary missions will be capturing Negan himself!

